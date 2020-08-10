Yelich went 2-for-3 with two walks, a triple, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Reds.

After getting off to a 1-for-27 start, Yelich has gone 6-for-19 with eight walks and five extra-base hits in his last six games, including three home runs. One of those was the freebie inside-the-parker in Chicago, but regardless, Yelich is clearly feeling more comfortable at the plate than he was early on.