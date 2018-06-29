Yelich (back) is not in the lineup against Cincinnati on Friday.

Yelich will remain on the bench after leaving Thursday's game with lower back tightness. The 26-year-old seemed to have tweaked his back while running to first base on a groundout in the first inning and the club has yet to provide additional word on his status at this time. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game. Ryan Braun, Keon Broxton and Eric Thames will make up the outfield Friday.