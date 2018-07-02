Brewers' Christian Yelich: Held out Monday
Yelich (back) is not in Monday's lineup against the Twins.
Yelich will remain on the bench for a fourth straight game. He was able to take batting practice before the contest but clearly wasn't feeling close enough to take the field during the series opener. In his place, Eric Thames will man right field while Ryan Braun and Keon Broxton make up the Brewers' outfield.
