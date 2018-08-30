Yelich went 6-for-6 with a double, a triple, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 13-12 extra-inning win over the Reds.

Not only did Yelich tie the Brewers' franchise record for hits in a game, he became just the fourth player in MLB's modern era to record a cycle as part of a six-hit performance. The 26-year-old is making a late surge for MVP consideration, hitting safely in 13 of his last 14 games and racking up a .354/.400/.800 slash line over that stretch with eight homers, 13 runs and 15 RBI.