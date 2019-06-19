Yelich went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Padres.

The reigning NL MVP now has an active 16-game hitting streak, during which he's slashing a massive .455/.507/.864 with six homers, six steals, 13 RBI and 14 runs. Yelich continues to not only prove last year's performance wasn't a fluke, but that he was only scratching the surface of his upside.