Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hit streak now at 16 games
Yelich went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Padres.
The reigning NL MVP now has an active 16-game hitting streak, during which he's slashing a massive .455/.507/.864 with six homers, six steals, 13 RBI and 14 runs. Yelich continues to not only prove last year's performance wasn't a fluke, but that he was only scratching the surface of his upside.
