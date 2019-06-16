Yelich went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk, a steal and three runs in Saturday's loss to San Francisco.

Yelich brought the Brewers to within one with a solo shot in the ninth inning, but the team couldn't get any closer. The home run -- his 26th of the season -- extended his lead at the top of the home-run leaderboard and brought him within 10 of his career high. In case that wasn't enough, his 16 steals also tie him for fourth in the league. He's currently riding a 12-game hitting streak in which he's hitting .479 with five homers.