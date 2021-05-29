Yelich will sit for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Yelich went 1-for-2 with an RBI triple, a walk and a pair of runs scored in the afternoon contest. The Brewers continue to handle him with caution after he missed an extended period with back issues, however, as he finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in the last eight games. Jackie Bradley will be the left fielder in his absence.