Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits DL with oblique injury
Yelich was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday due to his right oblique injury.
Yelich's condition is slowly improving, but having already missed four consecutive games, the Brewers felt it was in their best interest to place him on the disabled list in order to open up an additional roster spot for some bullpen reinforcement. The move is retroactive to April 5, so Yelich will be eligible to return as soon as April 15 against the Mets if he's able. His extended absence should lead to everyday playing time for Domingo Santana.
