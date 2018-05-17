Yelich went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

The home run gave Yelich a modest four-game hitting streak, a span in which he's smacked three extra-base hits and driven in five runs. The 26-year-old has been putting up numbers just about in line with his career averages in his first year in Milwaukee, slashing .298/.363/.438 to go along with four homers and 17 RBI.