Yelich went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-5 win over Arizona.
Yelich put Milwaukee ahead for good with his eighth-inning blast. It's his second homer in the last three games. For the year, the outfielder is slashing .256/.390/.402 with three homers, nine RBI, 21 runs scored and four stolen bases across 100 plate appearances.
