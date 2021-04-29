Yelich (back) took at-bats in a simulated game Thursday at American Family Field, Jeff Levering of the Brewers Radio Network reports.
As Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel notes, Yelich had been restricted to hitting out of a batting cage since landing on the injured list April 17, so his return to the field Thursday represents a fairly significant step forward in the recovery process. In addition to seeing that Yelich can take at-bats without discomfort, the Brewers will likely want to ensure the 2018 NL MVP can play the outfield and run the bases at 100 percent before activating him. He could have a chance to make it back from the IL at some point during the Brewers' four-game series with the Dodgers, which begins Thursday.
