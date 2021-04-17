Yelich (back) landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Had Yelich been placed on the injured list immediately after being pulled from Sunday's game against St. Louis with back soreness, he'd be eligible to return as soon as next Thursday. The Brewers held out hope that he wouldn't have to miss that much time, but he'll now be out until at least next Saturday, as the team can only backdate the move by three days. Whether or not he'll be able to return when first eligible remains to be seen, though the Brewers reportedly don't expect him to be in for a long absence.