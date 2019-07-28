Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits key homer
Yelich went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in a 5-3 victory against the Cubs on Saturday.
The reigning NL MVP led off the 10th with his long ball to tie the game again, and then the Brewers hit a walk-off homer two batters later. Yelich is on a 15-game hitting streak, and during that stretch, he has five home runs and 12 RBI. He is batting .338 with 36 home runs, 79 RBI, 78 runs and 23 steals in 361 at-bats this season.
