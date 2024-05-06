Yelich (back) did some hitting on the field Monday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

It's the first time Yelich has hit on the field since he went on the injured list three weeks ago with a lower-back strain. Brewers manager Pat Murphy had indicated previously that it would likely be the final step before Yelich returns to action, although it's not clear whether he might need to go out on a rehab assignment first. The 32-year-old was off to a .333/.422/.744 start with five home runs in 11 contests before getting hurt.