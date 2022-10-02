Yelich went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Miami.
Yelich's solo shot came in the fourth inning. It was his 13th homer of the season and his first since Sep. 6. Since batting .291 in June, the veteran outfielder's monthly batting average has steadily declined, as he slashed .209/.308/.308 last month. In his last six games, Yelich is 2-for-24 and has seen his season average drop from .259 to .251. Fantasy managers would like to see him finish strong at the end of the season to instill confidence for next season's fantasy slate, but he has been very inconsistent down the stretch.
