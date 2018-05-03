Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits third home run
Yelich went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double in Wednesday's victory over the Reds.
Yelich's OPS dropped from 1.076 on April 20 to .762 on April 29, but he boosted that mark back up to .822 by reaching base six times over the Brewers' last three games. Yelich has hit second in the batting order in every game he has played this season, and will continue occupying that spot moving forward.
