Yelich went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Yelich connected for a two-run shot -- his 13th homer of the year -- off starter Jeremy Hellickson. The 26-year-old has had multi-hit performances in six of his last eight games, raising his slash line to .308/.376/.500 on the year. Yelich's .308 batting average ranks seventh among all MLB outfielders while his 63 runs put him in the 10th spot at the position.

