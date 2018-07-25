Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits two-run home run
Yelich went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.
Yelich connected for a two-run shot -- his 13th homer of the year -- off starter Jeremy Hellickson. The 26-year-old has had multi-hit performances in six of his last eight games, raising his slash line to .308/.376/.500 on the year. Yelich's .308 batting average ranks seventh among all MLB outfielders while his 63 runs put him in the 10th spot at the position.
