Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits two-run homer
Yelich went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Royals.
Yelich took starter Jakob Junis deep in the first inning for his 11th homer of the year. Yelich is hitting a healthy .291/.366/.473 with 10 doubles, 34 RBI and 52 runs scored in 66 games this season. The 26-year-old is also 10-for-11 in stolen base attempts.
