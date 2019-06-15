Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hitting streak at 11 games
Yelich went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Giants.
Yelich is already up to 15 steals in 62 games this year, compared to a career-high 22 last season. Over an 11-game hitting streak, Yelich has hit .500 (22-for-44) with five homers, five steals and four doubles.
