Yelich went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Twins.

The 2018 National League MVP has picked up hits in each of his last six starts, good for his third-longest streak of the season. Unfortunately, Yelich is also striking out at an elevated 34.5 percent clip during that span, and none of his four-extra hits (three doubles, one triple) were home runs. Though Yelich hasn't been a total disaster for fantasy purposes this season due largely to his 13 stolen bases, he's far off from reaching the immense power production and exceptional batting averages that made him a first-round value during his first two seasons in Milwaukee.