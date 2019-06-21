Yelich went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the Brewers' 7-1 defeat to the Reds on Thursday.

The superstar outfielder accounted for his team's only run on the game with a fourth-inning solo shot off Tanner Roark, extending his hitting streak to 17 games. Yelich continues to be unstoppable at the dish, as his slash line now stands at an unbelievable .348/.442/.751 to go along with 28 homers and 59 RBI through 253 at-bats.