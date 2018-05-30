Brewers' Christian Yelich: Homers and drives in two
Yelich went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.
Yelich drove in a run to get the Brewers on the board in the fifth inning, then later tied things up at two in the seventh inning with a solo blast in the eventual win. The 26-year-old has notched multi-hit efforts in five of the last six games to raise his average to .307 and OPS to .864 -- both of which would be the highest totals of his career over a full season.
