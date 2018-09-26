Yelich went 2-for-6 with a triple, a home run and six RBI in Tuesday's commanding win over the Cardinals.

Yelich came to the plate with the bases loaded in the fourth inning and slashed a bases-clearing triple -- his seventh three-bagger of the year -- and later clubbed a three-run homer in the ninth inning. Yelich has recorded multiple RBI in three straight games and has registered a hit in eight consecutive games. The 26-year-old is hitting .321 with 33 home runs, 104 RBI and 110 runs this season (all career highs) while swiping 21 bags (which ties his career high from 2014). He's had an MVP-caliber year in his first season in Milwaukee.