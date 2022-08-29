Yelich went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in a 9-7 win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Yelich hasn't showed much power this season and is slugging a mere .396 in 455 at-bats. The home run gives him 11 on the year which is a far cry from his 2018 and 2019 seasons when he hit 36 and 44 respectively. Yelich's main category contribution this year has been his ability to tally runs from the top of the Brewers lineup. He has 83 runs this season and could flirt with his fourth 100-run season by season's end.