Yelich went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-6 loss to Atlanta.

Yelich tied the game 2-2 with his 16th homer of the year, an opposite-field shot off AJ Smith-Shawver in the third inning. In 15 games since the All-Star break, Yelich has gone 19-for-61 (.311) with five homers and a .993 OPS. His slash line is up to .286/.372/.477 with 75 runs scored, 59 RBI and 22 stolen bases through 441 plate appearances this season. Yelich remains on pace for his first 20-20 campaign since 2019.