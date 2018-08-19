Yelich went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals.

Yelich couldn't get anything going against starter Miles Mikolas, but he touched up Chasen Shreve in the eighth for his sixth home run off a lefty pitcher this season (19th total). He built an incredible track record of consistency during his time in Miami and the move to a hitter's park in Milwaukee has predictably only helped matters (.576 slugging percentage at Miller Park). The 26-year-old is in the running for a potential top-25 finish in fantasy.

