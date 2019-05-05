Yelich went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Mets.

Yelich certainly looked healthy in his first game back from injury, launching a two-run blast deep to right field in the third inning of this one. Even after missing six straight games, the 27-year-old leads the National League with 15 homers and is second in RBI with 36.

