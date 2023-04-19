Yelich went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Mariners in 11 innings.

Yelich started off the game with a leadoff homer and brought home another run with an RBI single during the third inning. It's the 31-year-old's second three-hit performance and fourth multi-hit game of the campaign. Yelich has a .240/.329/.387 slash line with three home runs, two doubles, seven RBI, 17 runs and four stolen bases through 18 contests this year.