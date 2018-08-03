Yelich went 3-for-4 with a double, solo home run and three runs scored Thursday against the Dodgers.

Yelich took southpaw Clayton Kershaw deep in the fifth inning for his 16th home run of the season. It was his fifth homer against against left-handed pitchers this season, and he continues to slug at a better rate without the platoon advantage. That's played a part in what is shaping up to be a career-best season in nearly every hitting category for Yelich, including a slugging percentage nearly 50 points higher than his previous best.