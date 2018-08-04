Yelich went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Yelich came around to score on a Mike Moustakas RBI-single in the first inning and later clubbed a solo shot -- his 17th of the year -- off starter German Marquez in the sixth. Yelich has homered in back-to-back games and is coming off a July in which he hit .400/.438/.657 with 17 extra-base hits and 23 RBI. Yelich leads the NL with a .321 batting average while his 77 runs are tied for second in the league.