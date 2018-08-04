Brewers' Christian Yelich: Homers, scores twice
Yelich went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in Friday's win over the Rockies.
Yelich came around to score on a Mike Moustakas RBI-single in the first inning and later clubbed a solo shot -- his 17th of the year -- off starter German Marquez in the sixth. Yelich has homered in back-to-back games and is coming off a July in which he hit .400/.438/.657 with 17 extra-base hits and 23 RBI. Yelich leads the NL with a .321 batting average while his 77 runs are tied for second in the league.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart