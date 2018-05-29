Yelich went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two additional runs scored and two stolen bases in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

Yelich took Luke Weaver deep in the third inning -- his sixth homer of the season -- to help double the Brewers' lead. The 26-year-old is absolutely locked in at the dish; he's in the midst of a six-game hitting streak and has collected multiple hits in four straight games. Yelich now owns an impressive .310/.374/.485 slash line with six homers and six steals across 43 games this season.