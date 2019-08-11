Yelich (back) may be available for an at-bat in Sunday's game against the Rangers and the hope is that he will be ready to return Tuesday against the Twins, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. "If he has a good day before the game (Sunday), I'd say we're in good shape for Tuesday," manager Craig Counsell said.

The Brewers have been clear that they don't want to re-insert Yelich in the lineup until his back is 100 percent. Hopefully we will get something definitive regarding his status for Tuesday before weekly lineups lock, but it seems like he should be deployed in those formats if we don't hear about a setback.