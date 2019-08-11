Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hoping to return Tuesday
Yelich (back) may be available for an at-bat in Sunday's game against the Rangers and the hope is that he will be ready to return Tuesday against the Twins, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. "If he has a good day before the game (Sunday), I'd say we're in good shape for Tuesday," manager Craig Counsell said.
The Brewers have been clear that they don't want to re-insert Yelich in the lineup until his back is 100 percent. Hopefully we will get something definitive regarding his status for Tuesday before weekly lineups lock, but it seems like he should be deployed in those formats if we don't hear about a setback.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Remains out Sunday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Making progress toward return•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Out again Saturday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Could be back this weekend•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Still out Friday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Sits for second straight•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...