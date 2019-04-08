Yelich went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, and a walk in Sunday's victory over the Cubs.

The home run was the fifth of the season for Yelich, who also recorded multiple hits for the fifth time and multiple RBI for the fourth time through 10 games. Yelich missed almost half of April last year with an injury, but he has run into no such issues this year, and has started every game in right field for the Brewers.