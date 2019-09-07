Brewers' Christian Yelich: Huge night in big win
Yelich went 3-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and a stolen base in Friday's 7-1 win over the Cubs.
The reigning NL MVP isn't relinquishing his crown easily. Yelich has gone yard three times in the last five games to give him 44 homers on the year, extending his career high and keeping him in the thick of the race for the league's home run title with Pete Alonso and Cody Bellinger, and his 27 steals, .421 OBP and .672 SLG are all personal bests as well.
