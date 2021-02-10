Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that while communal video rooms will remain closed in 2021, players will have access to in-game video via iPads in each dugout, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Yelich was among the more vocal players about the change last season, and one that was seemingly most affected by the change. His strikeout rate jumped from a consistent 20 percent level for years to 30.8% last season. This change could help him return to former levels.