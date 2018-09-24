Yelich (elbow) is starting in right field and hitting second Monday against the Cardinals.

Yelcih won't be forced to miss any additional time after exiting Sunday's series-finale win over the Pirates with an elbow injury. The NL MVP candidate is slashing .322/.391/.577 with 32 homers and 21 stolen bases through 140 games this season. He'll face rookie Jack Flaherty in Monday's series opener.