Yelich will bat second in the order and man center field against Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Yelich was activated from the disabled list (oblique) prior to Tuesday's game but didn't see any action during the Brewers' victory. He will return to the field for Wednesday's series finale after missing the past 12 contests. Over six appearances this year, Yelich is 10-for-26 (.385 average) with one home run, two doubles and five RBI.