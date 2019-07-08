Brewers' Christian Yelich: Included in All-Star Game lineup
National League manager Dave Roberts said that Yelich (back) will start in left field and bat leadoff Tuesday in the All-Star Game, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Though Yelich had to bow out of Monday's Home Run Derby on account of the back injury, his availability for the Midsummer Classic apparently won't be in peril, just as he predicted. While Roberts hasn't outlined his specific plans for the NL's starting nine, Yelich could be removed from the contest after an at-bat or two as a safeguard against further injury. Once the Brewers open their second-half schedule Friday against the Giants, Yelich should be ready to step back into an everyday role.
