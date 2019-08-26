Yelich went 2-for-5 with his 25th stolen base of the season Sunday in the Brewers' 5-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Yelich had a chance to play hero in the bottom of the ninth inning after stepping to the plate with two out and two runners on base, but he grounded out to second base to end the game. Though Yelich has now failed to drive in a run in each of the past seven contests, fantasy managers can overlook the brief lull in production while he continues to remain active -- and efficient -- on the basepaths. He's been caught just twice all season, with his 92.6 percent success rate besting all 12 other players in the majors who have recorded at least 20 steals.