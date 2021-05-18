Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Yelich (back) has rejoined the team ahead of its two-game series in Kansas City, Bryan Dee of WTMJ Milwaukee reports. "He's going good," Counsell said of Yelich. "He is in Kansas City with us right now, and we'll evaluate him [Tuesday] and figure out what the next step is."

Though Counsell didn't explicitly say Yelich would be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, the Brewers likely wouldn't have brought him back from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville if they didn't intend to reinstate him to the roster in the near future. Assuming Yelich's back checks out fine when he's evaluated by team doctors, he could slot back into the lineup for Tuesday's series opener. During his three-game rehab assignment over the weekend, Yelich went 0-for-5 with two walks and two strikeouts while playing 13 total innings in left field.