Yelich went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

His first-inning shot off Ross Stripling gave Yelich a big-league leading 11 homers on the year, and his .350/.442/.813 slash line isn't too shabby either. Six of those long balls have come in the last five games, and the reigning NL MVP has racked up 14 RBI in that stretch alone.