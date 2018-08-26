Yelich went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's loss to the Pirates.

Yelich opened the scoring in the third inning with his solo shot off Jameson Taillon, but the Pirates responded with nine unanswered runs to cruise to victory. The 26-year-old outfielder continues to shine in his first season with the Brewers, slashing an impressive .311/.373/.537 with 23 homers, 89 runs, 67 RBI and 14 stolen bases through 115 games.

