Yelich went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI in Tuesday's victory over the Marlins.

Tuesday's contest was Yelich's third-multi-hit effort in a row, a stretch that's helped him raise his OPS on the season from .816 to .833. He continues to regularly hold down the No. 2 spot in the Brewers' batting order, and has played in seven straight contests after missing five games with a sore back.