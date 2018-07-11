Brewers' Christian Yelich: Knocks in four versus old squad
Yelich went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI in Tuesday's victory over the Marlins.
Tuesday's contest was Yelich's third-multi-hit effort in a row, a stretch that's helped him raise his OPS on the season from .816 to .833. He continues to regularly hold down the No. 2 spot in the Brewers' batting order, and has played in seven straight contests after missing five games with a sore back.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Reaches base three times, steals bag•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Back in action•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Held out Monday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Out again Sunday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Remains out of Saturday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...