Yelich went 1-for-4 with a two-run double, a walk and a run scored in Friday's 7-4 win over Pittsburgh.
Yelich drilled a two-run double and came around to score during a five-run seventh inning. He has four extra-base hits and 10 walks in nine games this month. The 29-year-old outfielder is slashing .235/.395/.378 through 124 plate appearances this season.
