The Brewers have optimism that Yelich (back) will be able to return to game action before the week is over after the MRI he underwent Saturday revealed no new information, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Manager Craig Counsell acknowledged Sunday that while Yelich's MRI didn't reveal any significant injury to his sore back, the outfielder will still need to make some meaningful progress in the coming days for a late-week return to become a reality. After recently plateauing in his recovery process, Yelich will presumably have to resume full baseball activities before the Brewers are able to hone in on a target date for his return. Fantasy managers are likely best off deactivating Yelich during the Brewers' seven-game week, as he's still probably at least a couple days away from returning to action even in a best-case scenario.