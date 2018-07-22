Brewers' Christian Yelich: Launches 12th homer
Yelich went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.
His sixth-inning shot off Clayton Kershaw tied the game at 2-2, giving Yelich 12 homers on the season to go along with his .300/.369/.483 slash line. The 26-year-old hasn't experienced a huge power surge in his first campaign outside of Miami, but he is on pace to at least challenge his previous career high of 21 home runs set in 2016.
