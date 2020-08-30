Yelich went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Saturday's victory versus Pittsburgh.
Yelich was rested Friday after collecting only two hits in his previous six games, and he responded with a homer and a double in his return to the lineup. The multi-hit game pushed Yelich's average back over the Mendoza Line to .202, though that remains a far cry from the .329 average he posted last season. The slugger has added eight homers and 16 RBI through 129 plate appearances on the campaign.