Yelich went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a grand slam in Monday's 6-1 win over the Pirates.

His fourth-inning blast off Zach Thompson was Yelich's fourth career grand slam, but it also represented the first time he had left a park since late September last year -- a stretch that includes both the playoffs and Cactus League play. Despite Monday's outburst, the 30-year-old outfielder is still slashing a tepid .242/.395/.455 through 10 games, numbers that are an improvement on his 2020-21 performance but still a far cry from his MVP peak.