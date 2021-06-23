Yelich went 2-for-4 with a home run in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Yelich ended a 15-game homer drought with his eighth-inning blast and now has four homers on the season. The outfielder is hitting .260 with a .810 OPS across 167 plate appearances in 2021, but his overall numbers have been below what he had been delivering prior to the 2020 shortened season. He's hitting .265 across 64 at-bats this month.
