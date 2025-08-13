Yelich went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Yelich had a perfect day at the plate and was his two-run homer in the fifth was part of a 14-run beatdown for the Brewers. Yelich has posted four multi-hit efforts in 10 games in August and has homered in consecutive games. Yelich leads the Brewers with 23 home runs and 78 RBI, both of which are his best numbers since 2019.